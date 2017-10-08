Biloxi residents relieved damage was minor from Hurricane Nate

A schooner stranded on a Biloxi beach after Hurricane Nate rolled through the area Saturday evening. (Photo: Brett Buffington - Twitter)

BILOXI, Mississippi - Along the Mississippi Gulf coast, Nate has come and gone. Near Biloxi, the storm knocked out power to more than ten-thousand homes.

As of Sunday night, power crews reduced that number down to just 400.

In Biloxi, people are relieved the Gulf’s fastest moving hurricane, ever, sailed on shore without leaving much damage.

The emergency management director told KHOU 11 News, surveyors checking storm damage have marked Nate’s storm surge at 10 feet along parts of the costal peninsula.

Several of the city’s popular casinos saw flooding in parking garages. At the Golden Nugget, the lowest part of the city, the sea water flooded the lowest level of the building.

Sunday morning, the casino and hotel announced it was back open.

Relief, is the word on people’s minds.

“Usually you’re picking up everywhere, and so far, all I’ve seen is trash. We can fix trash.” said Terry Gabriel.

One of the most iconic pictures being shared of Nate’s damage is of a single schooner stranded on a Biloxi beach. Officials say the boat was anchored in a bay overnight when the storm arrived.

Several other boats in the costal town were also destroyed, including the Flirt. Its 82-year-old owner couldn’t find a way to get the boat to safety. The sailboat sank still tied to its dock.

Harrison County’s emergency management director, Rupert Lacy, told KHOU 11 News no one was injured, in the part of the coast Nate’s eye came ashore.

Nate made landfall as a Category one hurricane around 7 p.m. Saturday.

