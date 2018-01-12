KHOU
Close
Weather Alert Freeze Warning
Close

Biker killed after motorcycle crashes, falls off US 59 ramp

A man was killed after his motorcycle crashed in west Houston Friday evening.

KHOU.com and Brett Buffington , KHOU 10:13 PM. CST January 12, 2018

HOUSTON - A man was killed after his motorcycle crashed in west Houston Friday evening.

Officers on the scene said the biker was driving on US 59 around 8 p.m. when he fell from a ramp near the West Loop and landed near the Westpark Tollway below.

Jeff McShan, Public Information Office for Harris County Precinct 5 said the driver was driving too fast and lost control of the bike.

Investigators said they believe the man died of a broken neck. 

© 2018 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories