Biker killed after motorcycle crashes, falls off US 59 ramp

HOUSTON - A man was killed after his motorcycle crashed in west Houston Friday evening.

Officers on the scene said the biker was driving on US 59 around 8 p.m. when he fell from a ramp near the West Loop and landed near the Westpark Tollway below.

Jeff McShan, Public Information Office for Harris County Precinct 5 said the driver was driving too fast and lost control of the bike.

Investigators said they believe the man died of a broken neck.

Tow truck just arrived at this scene, its crew is quickly cleaning debris from the tollway. Meanwhile, crash investigators are measuring the distance the victim fell. It's 65 feet. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/DR9ohqVGd8 — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) January 13, 2018

© 2018 KHOU-TV