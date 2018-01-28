Beto O'Rourke looking to unseat Ted Cruz, campaigns in Sugar Land

Beto O'Rourke poses with supporters at a townhall meeting in Sugar Land on Sunday. (Photo: KHOU)

SUGAR LAND, Texas - Beto O’Rourke, a democrat from El Paso, is coming for Ted Cruz’s senate seat in November.

The U.S. Representative aggressively campaigned in Cruz’s hometown on Sunday, live streaming the day of events on Facebook.

One of his stops was a packed townhall in Sugar Land.

“I feel really good about our chances. I feel really good about this state. You give a Texan the opportunity to do the right thing, he or she will do it every single time. We’re going to make sure this campaign is the right thing for Texas,” said O’Rourke.

According to a recent poll, the democrat is only trailing Cruz by eight points. However, the numbers come from Public Policy Polling, which tends to skew left.

Still, it is a race KHOU 11 political analyst Bob Stein is watching closely.

“Having someone like Beto O’Rourke, who no one really expects to win this race, cut into (Cruz’s) margins and possibly take him under 60 points, puts him in a vulnerable position. A lot of people have been saying Texas is going to go blue someday, the question is when?” said Stein.

He says 2018 is a long shot.

“My suspicions are at this point that Beto O’Rourke doesn’t have a lot of really good issues to go after Ted Cruz on. The biggest one is whether or not the state going to get its fair share in Harvey recovery. There may be other issues, but you’ve got a roaring economy, a stock market that’s going high, unemployment among targeted populations – blacks and Hispanics – are historically low levels. It’s really hard to get traction. The social issues, transgenders in bathrooms and of course abortion, do not work well in Texas even with traditional democratic base voters."

Hurricane Harvey recovery is something Cruz addressed in Houston earlier this month.

“The purpose of this press conference is very simple, to make sure Houstonians know that there are billions of dollars of tax benefits that were in the Cruz, Cornyn, Rubio legislation. They passed both houses of congress and were signed into law, so they’re applicable to the people in the City of Houston and all up and down the Gulf Coast as we rebuild from this story,” he said during the event with Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Despite doubts, O’Rourke told supporters Sunday he’s confident he can win the right way.

“When people know that we don’t take PAC money in polls, we’re actually ahead of Ted Cruz, that shows that we can actually do this. It’s going to be 100% up to the people of Texas, in whom I have all my faith,” he said.

