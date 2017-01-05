Bentley reveals its 209-mph, 'most powerful' car ever

The Bentley Continental Supersports. (Photo: James Lipman)

Ultra-luxury car brand Bentley on Thursday revealed its "fastest and most powerful" vehicle ever: the third-generation Bentley Continental Supersports.

With a 6-liter, 12-cylinder, twin-turbocharged engine, the redesigned four-seat vehicle will travel zero to 60 miles per hour in 3.4 seconds with a top speed of 209 mph.

"Only Bentley could create a car which blends immense performance and unrivaled luxury in this way," Bentley CEO Wolfgang Durheimer said in a statement.

The Volkswagen Group brand revealed details and photos of the Bentley Continental Supersports for the first time Thursday night. The vehicle will make its official debut Sunday morning in an event tied to the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

Suffice it to say: The specs are eye-popping. The vehicle boasts 700 horsepower, 21-inch forged alloy wheels, high-tech steering and suspension, 750 pound-feet of torque, and optional titanium exhaust.

And in case that's not enough luxury for you, there's a convertible version. That one boasts top speed of 205 mph and goes zero to 60 mph in 3.7 seconds.

Gas-mileage was not revealed. Don't get your hopes up. Twelve-cylinder engines gobble up fuel.

Pricing was not available either. But let's just say you better have at least $200,000 on hand -- and a need for speed.

