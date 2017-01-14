Beijing blasts Trump 'One China' remarks, says policy 'non-negotiable'

President-elect Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. (Photo: Evan Vucci, AP)

President-elect Donald Trump, in a fresh peek at his foreign policy views, says he is open to lifting sanctions against Russia and is not committed to a longstanding agreement with China over Taiwan. Beijing swiftly responded to the latter remark, calling any revision of the longstanding "One China" policy "non-negotiable."

Trump's comments came in an hour-long interview with The Wall Street Journal on Friday in which he said he will keep the sanctions on Russia in place "for a period of time" but is open to lifting them if Moscow cooperates on issues of mutual interest.

While several sanctions were imposed on Russia in 2014 over its annexation of Crimea, the latest measures, as well as the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats, were imposed by the Obama administration last month in response to evidence Russia hacked Democratic Party officials during the presidential election.

Trump's latest views on Russia comes only days after CNN's report regarding classified documents presented to Obama and Trump during an intelligence briefing last week that contained unsubstantiated and potentially compromising information about the president-elect.

"If you get along and if Russia is really helping us, why would anybody have sanctions if somebody's doing some really great things?" Trump said in the Journal interview. He added, however, he would keep the latest sanctions in place "at least for a period of time."

Trump acknowledged for the first time this week that he accepts Russia was behind the hacking. But he questioned whether officials were leaking information about their meetings with him, warning that would be a “tremendous blot” on their record.

The president-elect also told the Journal he is willing to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin after he takes office next week. "I understand that they would like to meet, and that's absolutely fine with me," Trump added.

Regarding China, Trump was specifically asked whether he supports the U.S. "One China" policy on Taiwan, which declares the province as part of China. Trump's response: "Everything is under negotiation, including One China." He described it as leverage in any talks with Beijing over trade and currency issues.

The remarks come only weeks after Trump's unprecedented phone conversation with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen shortly after the November election. There has been no communication between the leaders of the United States and Taiwan since 1979.

The latest comments brought a swift and pointed response from China. In a statement Saturday, Lu Kang, spokesman for the Chinese foreign ministry, called the One China policy "non-negotiable" and the "political foundation" of China-U.S. relations.

"To avoid disruption to the sound and steady development of the China-U.S. relations and bilateral cooperation in key areas, we urge relevant parties in the U.S. to fully recognize the high sensitivity of the Taiwan question, approach Taiwan-related issues with prudence and honor the commitment made by all previous U.S. administrations of both parties on adhering to the one-China policy," Kang said.

Trump's comments appear to represent a departure from remarks by his advisers in early December that the phone call to Taiwan's leader did not signify any formal shift in long-standing U.S. relations with Taiwan or China.

In mid-December, An Fengshan, a spokesman for China's policy-making Taiwan Affairs Office, warned of more serious consequences if U.S. shifts positions on the Taiwan issue.

"If this basis is interfered with or damaged, then the healthy, stable development of China-U.S. relations is out of the question, and peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait will be seriously impacted," he added, according to the BBC..

Contributing: The Associated Press

