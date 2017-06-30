Beach Forecast 4th of July Weekend

Galveston beaches will see near perfect conditions this holiday weekend. In fact, Galveston is expecting record numbers of visitors due to the great weather. But it will be very hot and humid, so pack plenty of water. Also, a south breeze at 15-20 mph will create lots of wave action. Only experienced swimmers should venture out into deeper water, the rest of us should stay in very shallow water near shore. Water temperature in the mid 80's is plenty warm!





Slather on the sunscreen! UV index forecast to be a 10 which means unprotected skin can get a sunburn in as little as 10 minutes. One of the worst sunburns I ever got was at the beach, in Galveston, on a cloudy day. Yes, the suns burning rays can pass right through the clouds, so even if it clouds up, stay slathered up! Happy 4th of July everyone!

