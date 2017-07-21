- HPD: 2 kids shot while in car in S. Houston 23 minutes
- Officials warn about cop impersonator in Liberty County 9 hours
- HCSO: 60-year-old woman fatally shoots armed… 11 hours
- Houston Forecast: Rain, storms on the way 3 hours
- Man who killed Heights sisters could be paroled… 14 hours
- Man dies after being hit by stray bullet 19 hours
- Police: Fight with girlfriend leads to arson at… 10 hours
- Business leaders object to bathroom bill 9 hours
- Autopsy: Woman found in Houston cemetery was beaten to death 14 hours
HEADLINES
Updated 6:18 PM. CDT
Health
16 TB cases linked to Bush High School, more tests Thursday16 TB cases linked to Bush High School, more tests Thursday Fort Bend County Health and Human Services determined 647 students and 27 faculty members possibly had contact with individuals with active TB cases.
- Health
- 14 hours ago
-
Astros
Marisnick's 2 homers, 5 RBIs power Astros past Rays 14-7Marisnick's 2 homers, 5 RBIs power Astros past Rays 14-7 Jake Marisnick had three hits, including two homers, and a career-high five RBIs and the Houston Astros coasted to a 14-7 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night.
- Astros
- 9 hours ago
-
National-Politics
Scaramucci out as White House communications directorScaramucci out as White House communications director
- National-Politics
- 15 hours ago
-
Texas
Hot Air Balloon Tragedy: Families fighting for change 1 year laterHot Air Balloon Tragedy: Families fighting for change 1 year later LOCKHART, Texas -- Sunday marked the one year anniversary of the deadliest hot air balloon crash in U.S. history. Sixteen people were killed near Lockhart after their hot air balloon struck a power line and went down.
- Texas
- 20 hours ago
-
Local
Crews battle 3-alarm house fire in SpringCrews battle 3-alarm house fire in Spring
- Local
- 16 hours ago
-
News
Deployed soldier returns to see daughter walk for the first timeDeployed soldier returns to see daughter walk for the first time Air Force Major Patrick Godinez met his wife and three children at baggage claim at the San Antonio airport Monday.
- News
- 10 hours ago
-
Verify
VERIFY: Is online ad for discounted car insurance legitimate?VERIFY: Is online ad for discounted car insurance legitimate? After seeing an ad on Facebook, a KHOU 11 viewer wanted to know if drivers born before 1972 with no DUIs could get a huge discount on car insurance.
- Verify
- 13 hours ago
-
Crime
Dentist appears in court, indicted after 4-year-old suffers brain damageDentist appears in court, indicted after 4-year-old suffers brain damage Bethaniel Jefferson’s lawyer says she feels deep sympathy for the child’s behavior and pointed out there is a difference between a mistake and criminal behavior.
- Crime
- 15 hours ago
-
News
Selena Quintanilla's brother one of Nueces County's Most WantedSelena Quintanilla's brother one of Nueces County's Most Wanted A flyer was posted to the Nueces County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
- News
- 10 hours ago
-
Verify
VERIFY: Is pastor getting a $110 Million contract from Lakewood Church?VERIFY: Is pastor getting a $110 Million contract from Lakewood Church?
- Verify
- 12 hours ago
-
Music
RodeoHouston season tickets on sale TuesdayRodeoHouston season tickets on sale Tuesday
- Music
- 13 hours ago
-
Politics
Bathroom bill debate highlights barriers to updating birth certificate in TexasBathroom bill debate highlights barriers to updating birth certificate in Texas Though he tries to avoid restrooms “at all costs,” high school student Jason Foster says they’re sometimes unavoidable at school.
- Politics
- 22 hours ago
-
Local
New program in Harris Co. aims for more efficient and fairer legal systemNew program in Harris Co. aims for more efficient and fairer legal system
- Local
- 14 hours ago
-
Dining
Dine well, do good: Houston Restaurant Weeks 2017Dine well, do good: Houston Restaurant Weeks 2017 You can enjoy specially priced lunches, brunches and dinners at hundreds of restaurants from Galveston to The Woodlands -- and in between. And it's all for a good cause.
- Dining
- 16 hours ago
-
Astros
Astros acquire LHP Liriano from Blue JaysAstros acquire LHP Liriano from Blue Jays The Houston Astros added a left handed pitcher at the trade deadline when they acquired Francisco Liriano from the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday, according to MLB.com.
- Astros
- 16 hours ago
-
News
Playwright/actor Sam Shepard dies at 73
-
Nation-World
12 inmates escape Alabama jail; manhunt underway
-
Nation-World
Alabama jailbreak: Inmates used peanut butter to fool guard
-
College
Central Florida kicker ruled ineligible over YouTube videos
-
Nation-Now
Nutrient pollution: Voluntary steps are failing to shrink algae blooms…
-
Nation-World
Scaramucci out as White House Communications director
-
Nation-World
Pete Rose accused of statutory rape in court document
-
Nation-World
Why Americans aren't getting married anymore
-
Nation-World
Putin says US will have to shed 755 from diplomatic staff
-
News
Michigan man hosts a free yard sale, ends up losing $3,000 worth of belongings
-
News
US bombers fly in S. Korea after North's 2nd ICBM test
-
News
20,000 flee spectacular fire at music festival in Barcelona
-
Nation-World
Car bomb blast in Somalia's capital kills at least 5
-
Nation-World
Police disrupt plot in Australia to 'bring down an airplane'
-
Nation-World
14 dead after suicide bombing in northeastern Nigeria
-
Nation-World
Iran says US Navy fires warning shots near its vessels
-
Nation-World
Celebrated photo editor John Morris dies at 100 in Paris
-
Nation-World
North Korea says 2nd ICBM test puts much of US in range
-
Nation-World
Trump ready to sign Russia sanctions bill, Moscow retaliates
-
Nation-World
Honolulu bans looking at cellphones while crossing the street
-
Consumer
1 mins ago 8:13 a.m.
Bill would require cars to sense when child is in back seat
-
Texans
4 mins ago 8:10 a.m.
Camp Blog Week 2: Texans continue preparation
-
2 kids shot while in car in S. Houston
-
This Dinosaur-era Plant Was Just Found Growing in North America
-
KHOU 11 News top headlines at 6 AM
-
Toddler Walks Through Wet Concrete to Find Parents in Funny Renovation Fail
-
Dangerous problems plague Carolina beaches
-
-
Great-Day-Houston
1 hour ago 7:01 a.m.
The Art of Fufu
-
Crime
2 hour ago 6:07 a.m.
Suspects smash truck into store, rob clerk in E. Houston
-
Weather
3 hour ago 5:22 a.m.
Houston Forecast: Rain, storms on the way
-
Tuesday morning forecast
-
Politics
3 hour ago 5:11 a.m.
Special session moves forward with maternal mortality task force
-
Texas Special Session moves forward with bills on maternal mortality
-
Politics
3 hour ago 5:11 a.m.
Lawmakers continue heated discussion over Texas' 'bathroom bill'
-
Conversation on 'bathroom bill'
-
Texas
3 hour ago 5:11 a.m.
District attorney to drop corruption charges if Dawnna Dukes resigns
-
Charges against Dawnna Dukes could be dropped
-
DA offers Dawnna Dukes deal in criminal case
-
Texas
3 hour ago 5:04 a.m.
San Antonio councilmen call on relocation of Confederate monument
-
S.A. councilmen call on relocation of Confederate monument
-
Texas
3 hour ago 5:03 a.m.
Butterfly conservation in the path of Trump's border wall
-
Butterfly conservation finds government contractors clearing path for…
-
Texas
3 hour ago 5:01 a.m.
911 problems in four N. Texas cities resolved
-
Troubles with 911 systems in North Texas
-
911 problems in four N. Texas cities resolved
-
Features
3 hour ago 5:01 a.m.
At players' request, Haltom City artist paints Beltre 3000 milestone
-
At players' request, Haltom City artist paints Beltre milestone
-
A man and his horse: A journey from Arkansas to Texas looking for work…
-
Features
3 hour ago 5:00 a.m.
Fort Worth group finds old items, re-purposes them for the classroom
-
Fort Worth group finds old items, re-purposes them for the classroom