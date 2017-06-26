Baylor proposes to produce spreadsheet detailing sexual assault reports

WACO - Baylor University has proposed to produce a spreadsheet detailing all sexual assault reports brought to the university’s attention dating all the way back to 2003. That’s according to a brief filed in court on behalf of the school at a hearing on June 16.

Lawyers representing ten parties suing the school suggested that they need the data to show trends over time at Baylor.

The proposed spreadsheet would contain the following information:

Date of alleged assault;

Date alleged assault was reported to a Baylor employee;

Whether alleged victim was Baylor student;

Gender of alleged victim

Gender of alleged assailant;

Whether Baylor knew the identity of the alleged victim;

Whether Baylor knew the identity of the alleged assailant

Whether the alleged victim asked Baylor to keep the alleged assailant’s identity confidential

The location where the alleged assault occurred

How Baylor learned of alleged assault

The specific offices or type of Baylor personnel who were made aware of alleged assault

Disposition of the complaint



According to a brief filed Friday, the proposed spreadsheet will cover the period from January 1, 2003 through February 2016, the month of the last alleged assault in this case. Baylor requests an additional 30 days to prepare the spreadsheet for files dating back to 2011.

The university requested disclosure of files containing the names and details of assaults not be released due to potential harm to third parties and it is premature at the current stage of the litigation.

Release of such information, attorneys argued, would expose intimate and painful details of non-party student’s lives. They continued, saying it would also violate the express wishes of many students, who specifically asked that their alleged assailants not be told of the allegations against them, according to the brief.

Media Communications Director Tonya Lewis released the following statement:

“Baylor has made a proposal to the court regarding contested issues in pending litigation. The court has not yet ruled on this proposal. This information has yet to be compiled and is separate from the investigation conducted by Pepper Hamilton."



