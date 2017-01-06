Bathroom battle

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Student says she was raped inside high school
-
M.D. Anderson layoffs won't affect patient care
-
Coast Guard: Fire on oil platform in Gulf; four rescued
-
Search for missing 7-year-old Landon Bertling
-
Violent assault live-streamed on Facebook in Chicago, police say
-
Pastor fallout continues, supporter steps us
-
Teen arrested after 'knockout game' attack
-
From homeless to Marriott Marquis employee
-
Thursday's evening forecast with David Paul
-
Tomball man charged with murder
More Stories
-
HCSO: Husband charged in stabbing death of wife near KatyJan. 6, 2017, 5:04 a.m.
-
TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal auto-pedestrian incident shuts…Jan. 6, 2017, 5:06 a.m.
-
Student says she was raped by classmate inside schoolJan. 5, 2017, 10:50 p.m.