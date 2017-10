A barge fire broke out today around 4 a.m. near the Aransas Pass anchorage, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

More than 140,000 barrels of crude were on board at the time along with eight crew members of which two are still unaccounted for. Officials report that the fire may still be active.

This is a developing story. We will update as details comes in.

