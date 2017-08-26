Bakery creates custom Northgate wedding cake

PEARLAND, Texas -- If rain is a sign of good luck on a wedding day, then one Houston-area couple should be set. They celebrated their union Saturday, with a unique cake from Good Gosh Ganache, featuring two of College Station's most popular bars.

The couple reportedly met and fell in love at the Northgate establishments, The Dixie Chicken and Dry Bean Saloon. Their custom cake features both buildings, the bottle cap alley that separates them, and even an added heart with their initials carved inside.

And, of course with Tropical Storm Harvey hovering over their big day, a special sign added to the top of the Dixie Chicken, proclaiming "BTHO Harvey".

Even a category 4 hurricane can't keep Kasey and Hanadi from getting married tomorrow. If rain is good luck on your... Posted by Good Gosh Ganache on Friday, August 25, 2017

