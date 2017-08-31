Bakers stuck by floods bake bread for evacuees

HOUSTON -- We're seeing examples of the spirit of Houston all over our flooded area. Four bakers are a fantastic example of that.They were at work inside El Bolillo Bakery in southeast Houston over the weekend when the devastating flooding began. Before long, they realized they were stuck by floodwater.
To the bakers at El Bolilo Bakery -- we salute you. It's that kind of spirit we're seeing across town as we continue helping each other during this very tying time.r
