Baby killed by family dog

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Search continues for missing 3-year-old in Sam Houston National Forest
-
Sea turtles found dead on beach near Freeport
-
Student named 'most likely to be a terrorist'
-
Funeral held for three children killed in house fire in Tamina
-
Houston forecast for Sunday
-
Three-year-old found alive, in good spirits after 24 hours alone in forest
-
Houston forecast for Sunday afternoon
-
Backlash against Channelview teacher heats up
-
VERIFY: Is this massive bullfrog real?
-
Man shot and killed in apartment parking lot in NE Houston
More Stories
-
Missing 3-year-old boy found safe in Sam Houston…May 27, 2017, 7:10 p.m.
-
Video shows moments before Houston man shot outside…May 28, 2017, 4:47 a.m.
-
HCSO: Security guard fatally shoots man who pointed…May 28, 2017, 8:29 a.m.