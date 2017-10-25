Baby found in North Austin dumpster, police say

Police investigating after a baby was found in a dumpster along the 9600 block of Middle Fiskville Road on Oct. 25, 2017. (Photo: Jay Wallis, KVUE)

AUSTIN – A baby found in a dumpster Wednesday morning has been taken to Dell Children’s Medical Center, police said.

Austin police said they were called to the 9600 block of Middle Fiskville Road around 6:55 a.m. Oct. 25 after a passerby found the baby

The Austin Police Department's Child Abuse Unit is investigating, and the baby's condition is not available as of 8:50 a.m. Wednesday.

KVUE has a crew on the way to the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

© 2017 KVUE-TV