Baby found in North Austin dumpster, police say

AUSTIN – A baby found in a dumpster Wednesday morning has been taken to Dell Children’s Medical Center, police said.
Austin police said they were called to the 9600 block of Middle Fiskville Road around 6:55 a.m. Oct. 25 after a passerby found the baby
The Austin Police Department's Child Abuse Unit is investigating, and the baby's condition is not available as of 8:50 a.m. Wednesday.
KVUE has a crew on the way to the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
© 2017 KVUE-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs