Authorities searching for missing 3-year-old in New Waverly

NEW WAVERLY, Texas - Authorities are looking for a missing 3-year-old boy who wandered away from a campsite in New Waverly Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters and Walker County officers are currently searching the Sam Houston National Forest near the Stubblefield Lake area.

A description of the child has not yet been provided.

Several other agencies have been called in to assist in the search.

Officials have not yet asked for search volunteers as they are working with K9's as well as ground search teams.

This is a developing story and we are working to gather more information.

We will update this story as soon as more details become available.

