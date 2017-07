Authorities on the scene at Lake Houston early Sunday morning. (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON - Authorities are searching for a missing man who was last seen in Lake Houston early Saturday morning.

The man was with two other men fishing in a canoe when it capsized. The other men were able to swim to safety but the third man is still missing.

A dive team with the Houston Police Department is now assisting in the search.

© 2017 KHOU-TV