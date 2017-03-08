AT&T resolves outage preventing customers from making 911 calls

DES PLAINES, IL - MAY 12: The AT&T logo is seen atop a phone bill May 12, 2006 in Des Plaines, Illinois. (Photo: Illustration by Tim Boyle/Getty Images, 2006 Getty Images)

HOUSTON - AT&T says a nationwide outage that prevented wireless customers from making 911 emergency calls has been resolved.

“Service has been restored for wireless customers affected by an issue connecting to 911. We apologize to those affected," company officials said in the statement.

At this time, the reason behind the outage has not been revealed.

Several police departments throughout Texas have sent out messages on Twitter about the outage, including Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo.

If you are on @ATT Network there is a problem if you try to call 911. This may be a Nationwide issue. We are looking into the problem now. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) March 9, 2017

Per @ArtAcevedo - AT&T cell phones cannot dial out 911 nationwide right now. For those cell users in Houston dial 713-884-3131 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 9, 2017

9-1-1 is unable to receive calls from AT&T cell phone users; customers must call 3-1-1 for emergencies until further notice. — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) March 9, 2017

It has been reported across the North Texas area as well as other states that @AT&T mobile users are experiencing... https://t.co/4wDYd3W4pZ — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) March 9, 2017

Agencies in Florida, Tennessee and Washington, D.C, have also sent out tweets saying they've been affected by the outage and are providing different numbers to call.

