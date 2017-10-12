Several parking options available for Astros fans near Minute Maid Park

(Photo: downtownhouston.org)

As the Astros take on the Yankees in the ALCS, parking anywhere near Minute Maid Park will be difficult and expensive.

We saw one lot charging $80 for parking last week and that number will continue to rise.

Some fans are paying those steep prices, others are taking Uber; but no matter where you park, be prepared to walk.

Another option from the downtown district may be a better one for some fans.

The district is offering an interactive map online that shows all of the possible places to park. Fans can even reserve a spot before showing up. For more information, click here.

