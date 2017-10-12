Several parking options available for Astros fans near Minute Maid Park

As the Astros take on the Yankees in the ALCS, parking anywhere near Minute Maid Park will be difficult and expensive.
We saw one lot charging $80 for parking last week and that number will continue to rise.
Some fans are paying those steep prices, others are taking Uber; but no matter where you park, be prepared to walk.
Another option from the downtown district may be a better one for some fans.
The district is offering an interactive map online that shows all of the possible places to park. Fans can even reserve a spot before showing up. For more information, click here.
