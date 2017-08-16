Artist from Chesapeake creates mural honoring Heather Heyer

Artist Sam Welty of Chesapeake, Va. created a tribute to Heather Heyer in chalk on the Freedom of Speech Wall in Charlottesville, Va. on August 16, 2017. Welty shared pictures using #tributewall. (Photo: Sam Welty)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- An artist from Chesapeake honored Heather Heyer Wednesday, creating a mural of Heyer who died in Charlottesville Saturday after a car mowed down a group of people demonstrating against white nationalists and others attending the Unite the Right rally.

Sam Welty said city officials asked him to create a mural of Heyer in chalk on the Freedom of Speech Wall in Downtown Charlottesville.

Welty began the work Wednesday morning and finished the image of Heyer before the memorial that took place for her.

"It's the right thing to do. It's a story that needs to be told," he told 13News Now Tuesday before he left for Charlottesville.

Welty is known in Hampton Roads for his murals including one that honors fallen military members, law enforcement officers, and other emergency workers at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

"This is an incredible opportunity, and I'm glad they thought of me, and I'm glad I was available," Welty said, referring to the work in Charlottesville. "There's nothing that I like more as an artist, that I value and enjoy more, than telling people about great people who do great things."

