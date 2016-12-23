Arrest made in death of child in Ark. road rage incident

Gary Holmes, 33, was arrested Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in the shooting death of a 3-year-old during a road rage incident Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Photo: Pulaski County (Ark.) Sheriffs Office via KTHV-TV, Little Rock)

LITTLE ROCK — A man wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 3-year-old in a road rage incident in Little Rock was arrested Thursday after a five-day manhunt, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Gary Holmes, 33, surrendered to local authorities after the U.S. Marshals and Little Rock police worked with his family to convince him to surrender to police.

Acen King was shot Saturday while sitting in the backseat of his grandmother's 2006 Dodge Charger after a brief altercation at a stop sign. Kim King-Macon, 47, told police she quickly drove away, not realizing her grandson had been shot. The horror was revealed when she arrived at a shopping mall 10 miles from the scene.

Neither King-Macon or Acen's 1-year-old sibling were harmed in the shooting.

Holmes was taken into custody without incident Thursday, said Joshua Kaplan, a senior inspector for the U.S. Marshals Service in Little Rock. Holmes is being held in the Pulaski County jail without bond on preliminary charges of capital murder and committing a terroristic act, in connection with Acen's shooting death.

In a 911 recording released Tuesday, King-Macon said she didn't know who shot her grandson.

"I was at a stop sign and the guy blew a horn at me and I blew it back," King-Macon wails. "He shot but I thought he shot in the air. He shot at the car!"

Acen was rushed to a hospital where he died a short time later.

King-Macon told police she had stopped at a stop sign when a man in a black Chevrolet Impala apparently became angry with her. She said the man got out of his car and fired one shot. She quickly drove off.

On Thursday, Little Rock police contacted a fugitive task force that includes the U.S. Marshals Service seeking assistance in finding Holmes, Kaplan said. Authorities reached out to family members who arranged Holmes' surrender, he said. The FBI and the city of Little Rock offered a $40,000 reward in the case.

"This case went to the forefront," said Kaplan said. "This was the priority for the Marshals Service. Everything else was set aside and this went to the top of the list."

Court records indicate Holmes is scheduled for a video arraignment Friday.

Contributing: John Bacon, USA TODAY; The Associated Press.