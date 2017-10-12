Arkansas man arrested after fleeing from police, abandoning child

Kenneth Brooks, Texarkana Police Department

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTHV) – A Texarkana man was arrested on Thursday after fleeing from police and abandoning his child at the scene.

Around 1 a.m., Texarkana police saw a vehicle leaving the Knights Inn Motel on the 5100 block of North State Line Avenue with fictitious and expired tags.

Officers made contact with the driver, 24-year-old Kenneth Brooks and observed a 16-month-old child standing up in the back seat of the car.

During the contact, Brooks exited the vehicle holding his child then sat his child down on the pavement and ran from officers. Two officers chased and apprehended him at a nearby apartment complex while a third stayed at the scene with the child.

Brooks was arrested for fleeing, endangering the welfare of a minor and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

The child was placed into DHS custody after exhausting all efforts to locate a relative.



