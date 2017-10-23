Arkansas couple arrested after baby tests positive for meth

Matthew Wade Faith and Brandi WIlliams, 5NEWS

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – A northwest Arkansas couple was arrested over the weekend after their baby tested positive for methamphetamine.

CBS affiliate 5NEWS reports that 46-year-old Matthew Wade Faith and 29-year-old Brandi Williams were arrested Sunday in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication and first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.

On Sunday morning, Faith took his one-year-old son to a local hospital because he said the boy didn’t nap all day and was extremely fussy, according to the report.

While waiting in the outpatient center, Faith said it appeared his son had “eaten a crack rock.”

Hospital staff later determined the boy’s blood tested positive for meth and notified police.

Officers arrived and searched Faith’s vehicle, where they found a wrapper under the passenger seat that tested positive for meth.

Faith and Williams were released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center after posting $2,500 and $5,000 bonds. Both have hearings set for November 29 in Washington County Circuit Court.



© 2017 KTHV-TV