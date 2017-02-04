Anti-Trump protest capitalizes on Super Bowl crowds

Anti-Trump protesters walk in downtown Houston on Saturday. (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON - Protestors hoping to capitalize on Super Bowl crowds got their message out as thousands packed Discovery Green and other areas in downtown Houston on Saturday.

“Hey hey ho ho Donald Trump has got to go," said protesters as they marched from Houston City Hall.

“We want change," said one protester. "And we want real change.”

The march followed a rally on the steps of City Hall.

“I don’t even know which sign to make because I’m so angry about so many things," said protester, Adrienne Cadik. "About the environment, about public education, about lying, about you name it."

Resist Houston and other groups want to get the attention of people in town for the Super Bowl.

“And the money that’s flowing into the city, we need some money to flow into these communities, these inner cities.. particularly for jobs,” said protester, Kathy Bluefield Daniels.

They said their mission will continue all weekend and include a demonstration outside NRG Park before the big game on Sunday.

