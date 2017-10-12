Anonymous donor buys prosthetic eye for teen who lost hers in Harvey

Brie’unna Gonzalez with her mother, LaKeisha, Thursday evening as they spoke to KHOU 11 reporter Larry Seward. (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

MISSOURI CITY, Texas – An anonymous donor is buying a new prosthetic eye for a teenager who lost hers in Hurricane Harvey floodwaters.

The generosity overwhelmed Brie’unna Gonzalez and her mom, LaKeisha Monroe.

A woman they do not know started a GoFundMe page to raise money to buy Brie’unna a new prosthetic eye.

Her family’s home in east Houston flooded during Harvey.

While evacuating, they forgot Gonzalez’s prosthetic eye by accident. The family cannot afford to buy the $3,000 replacement. Gonzalez also said she is afraid school bullies laughing at her.

After we first shared her story, someone donated nearly $4,000 online. Many others messaged KHOU 11 News wanting to donate too.

One of those people, who does not want to be identified, met with Brie’unna and her mom and gave them a check to pay for the one thing the 18-year-old struggles to live without.

“It makes me feel happy because these past few weeks, I’ve been so depressed and to know there’s opportunity (that) I can get (the eye) back again, it’s made me feel over delighted,” Gonzalez said.

“It makes me literally want to soar, like just be an outstanding citizen,” Monroe said. “It makes me feel like I can do anything and it’s not even about me.”

Their family lost cars, clothes, furniture and more. However, they said they cannot wait to pay forward the kindness shown to them.

