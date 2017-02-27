American Sniper, Murderabilia, and an activist's attempt to bring it all to an end

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen survives 7-story car plunge
-
Deadly road rage shooting in Harris County
-
Man kills coworker at Lake Conroe resort
-
Transgender boy wins girl state championship
-
Judge Joseph Wapner dies at 97
-
Remembering Bill Paxton, 1955-2017
-
KHOU Live Video
-
Witnesses describe crash
-
Police search for killer of 8-year-old girl
-
Houston police search for 8-year-old's killer
More Stories
-
HCSO: Man killed in front of pregnant wife in road…Feb 27, 2017, 4:52 a.m.
-
2 young men killed in crash into tree in SW HoustonFeb 27, 2017, 5:09 a.m.
-
Car plunges off rooftop parking garage, crashes into…Feb 26, 2017, 2:36 p.m.