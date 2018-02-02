American Bank plans 5-year expansion, Houston and San Antonio

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - American Bank based in Corpus Christi announced Thursday night that they are looking to expand in San Antonio and Houston.

The expansion is expected to take place within the next five years.

Bank officials told the Caller-Times that the central headquarters would remain in Corpus Christi where it has been since it all began in 1970.

As for their five-year plan American Bank said they would be opening loan production offices in the Houston and San Antonio markets later this year.

