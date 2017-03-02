Amber Alert issued for 10-month-old near Palestine

(Photo: Anderson County Sheriff's Office)

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas - The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 10-month-old boy who was last seen in Palestine, Texas.

The child is a white male named Jax D. Laymance.

He approximately 20 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes. Officers said the child has a mark on the left side of his forehead.

Officers are also looking for two people in connection to his disappearance. Officers believe the infant is in grave or immediate danger.

The two suspects are Jeremy Dean Laymance and Morgan Lynn Mosley.

Laymance is described as a white male, 27 years old, around 6 ft. tall and 150 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes and has a scar on his abdomen.

Mosley is described as a white female, 24 years old, around 5'3" tall and 115 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

We're told the suspects are the biological parents of the child but do not have custody of him.

The suspects are driving a black, 2013 Dodge Avenger with an Arkansas license plate number 535 WMB. The suspects were last heard from in Palestine, Texas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Anderson County Sheriff's Office immediately at 903-391-7601.





