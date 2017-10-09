Amber Alert: Affidavit Shows Girl Put Outside As Punishment
The father of a missing 3-year-old girl at the center of an active Amber Alert has been arrested. Investigators say Wesley Mathews is now facing child endangerment charges. He told police he told his daughter to stand near a large tree because she would n
WFAA 6:14 AM. CDT October 09, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Fake FEMA inspectors in Houston neighborhoods
-
Houston reservoirs still not empty
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
$600 Texas-sized homecoming mum
-
11 new features in IOS 11
-
Wednesday morning forecast
-
HOA fight over WWII tank
-
More join class action lawsuit against Arkema
-
National Night Out has new meaning after Harvey
More Stories
-
J.J. Watt: 'I can't sugarcoat it, I am devastated.'Oct. 8, 2017, 8:32 p.m.
-
Report: Whitney Mercilus lost for season with torn…Oct. 9, 2017, 5:00 a.m.
-
Undefeated Chiefs beat Texans 42-34; Watt breaks left legOct. 8, 2017, 11:25 p.m.