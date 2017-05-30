Alligator takes dip in pool

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Mom not satisfied with arrest in son's murder
-
VERIFY: Is tilapia bad for you?
-
Mother anxious for arrest after baby shot in the leg
-
Why people leave coins on soldiers' graves
-
Texas Representatives shove, toss out threats on house floor
-
Good Samaritan helps move car off of struck homeless man
-
HCSO: Homeowner shoots, kills intruder in NE Harris County
-
Houston forecast for Monday night
-
Mom fought for seat belt bill to become law after losing child
-
Student named 'most likely to be a terrorist'
More Stories
-
Witnesses help push car off homeless man after crash…May 30, 2017, 5:02 a.m.
-
The Texas Legislature just ended its session -…May 30, 2017, 5:50 a.m.
-
Mom not satisfied with arrest in son's murder in Waller Co.May 29, 2017, 10:14 p.m.