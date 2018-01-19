Akron man helps clear driveways for those battling breast cancer

AKRON - With snow blocking driveways across Northeast Ohio after Friday’s snowstorm, one Akron man is lending a helping out in the cold – but with a specific purpose.

Lavar Jacobs, a METRO bus driver, launched the non-profit Not Just October to raise breast cancer awareness all year long after he lost his mother in 2009.

“It’s just a goal of mine that no woman battling breast cancer should have to exert herself in any way,” Jacobs said. “It’s my mission, my goal to do as much as I can for these women.”

On late Saturday afternoon, Jacobs stopped by the Akron home of Brenda Griffin, a breast cancer survivor.

“It’s a blessing to have someone come out to help us with the necessary things that we wouldn’t be able to do,” Griffin said.

Jacobs enlisted the help of Evans Lawn Services to help dig out the snow from Griffin’s driveway and sidewalk, just one of many of the free services the non-profit offers to those battling breast cancer.

After the snow was removed from Griffin’s home, Jacobs also surprised her with a new phone.

“I want to give out a house, I want to give out a car,” Jacobs said. “This is just the beginning."

