Airbnb offering free accommodations for Hurricane Harvey evacuees

Airbnb is connecting Hurricane Harvey evacuees - as well as relief workers and volunteers - with short-term lodging with Airbnb hosts free of charge.

The program has been activated in San Antonio, Austin, Dallas and surrounding areas to help Texans evacuated ahead of Hurricane Harvey through Sept. 1.

"Today, Airbnb activated our Disaster Response Program to assist residents in Texas evacuating coastal areas ahead of Hurricane Harvey," said Kellie Bentz, Airbnb Head of Global Disaster Response and Relief. "We encourage hosts in safe, inland areas to aid in this effort by listing their available rooms or homes on the platform to help the growing number of evacuees. Our thoughts continue to be with everyone in the path of the storm, and we thank the dedicated government and emergency response personnel who are keeping our communities safe."

Airbnb hosts in the designated areas can offer their property to evacuees, or those in need of a place to stay, free of charge by clicking here. Anyone looking for a place to stay should click here.

Airbnb started the Disaster Response Program in 2012 in the wake of Hurricane Sandy.

© 2017 KVUE-TV