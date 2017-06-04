After viral letter, Austin mayor watches 'Wonder Woman' with one of his own superheroes

Days after Austin's mayor went viral for publicly responding to the letter of a man threatening to boycott the city for female-only screenings of "Wonder Woman," he finally got a chance to enjoy the movie with one of his own superheroes. (Photo: Screengrab of Mayor Adler's tweet)

AUSTIN - Days after Austin's mayor went viral for publicly responding to the letter of a man threatening to boycott the city for Alamo Drafthouse's female-only screenings of "Wonder Woman,' Steve Adler finally got a chance to enjoy the new movie with one of his own super heroes -- his daughter.

On Sunday, Mayor Adler tweeted a photo of himself with his daughter, Sarah, with the hashtag, #WonderWoman. He captioned the photo, "Sunday at the movies with one of my super heroes, Sarah."

Sunday at the movies with one of my super heroes, Sarah. #WonderWoman

Last week, the mayor's office released an email bashing Austin and women. The lengthy letter said in part, "I hope every man will boycott Austin and do what he can to diminish Austin and to cause damage to the city's image."

"The notion of a woman hero is a fine example of women’s eagerness to accept the appearance of achievement without actual achievement," part of the letter said.

Adler's response to the man's letter quickly went viral.

"... You and I are serious men of substance with little time for the delicate sensitivities displayed by the pitiful creature who maligned your good name and sterling character by writing that abysmal email," his equally lengthy response read in part.

