After more than a week, Montrose bridge lights are back on

HOUSTON - After they'd gone dark for more than a week, the bridge arches above the southwest freeway are once again shining bright.

They'd been shut off by the power company when the Montrose Management district couldn't pay the bill for the past three months.

They'd really made traffic a little less miserable for so many of us, things just weren't the same without them lit up.

And those were the feelings of so many Houstonians when the lights went dark on Janurary 19th.

Nobody was paying the light bill while an ongoing legal dispute over taxes dragged on.

That lawsuit between Montrose's commercial property owners and the management district continues but until it's resolved – Houstonians answered the call with donations.

Mayor Sylvester Turner even said he'd contribute some of his campaign funds to get the lights turned back on. And now the bridges are glowing again.

I want to see the decorative lights on the bridges above I-59 turned back on and will pay from my own campaign account until we can find a permanent solution. st — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) January 27, 2018

You may not have known it – but they're less than a year old. They were brought here for the Super Bowl last year.

Since then they've become a part of the city. Something Houstonians want to keep even if it means paying for it out of our own pockets.

