After charges dropped in boy's murder, HPD Chief says community's help is vital

Josue Flores (Photo: Family photo)

HOUSTON - Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo believes it will be people in the community who will lead to solving the murder of 11-year-old Josue Flores.

The chief took questions from the media Wednesday afternoon, one day after the District Attorney's Office announced it was dropping murder charges against Andre Jackson because DNA results were deemed inconclusive.

"We know that there's a killer out in the community," said Acevedo.

One of the neighbor's who gave investigators a key piece of evidence hope more people will come forward.

"In this community we know a lot of the people around here," said Rocio Ramirez, whose family owns JN Ramirez Jewelry.

Last year, when the owners of the shop on Fulton looked back at their cameras, they realized they caught the last moments of Josue Flores' life.

"I was just like that could have been me," said Ramirez.

If you look closely at the video, you see Flores looking over his shoulder, but we never learned why.

"It's been a year and a half, how much longer do you got to wait to come up with the truth," said Raymondo Lugo, who worked at the Chevron corner store the day the 11 year old was stabbed to death.

Hearing that now a second suspect has been released and the killer still on the run brings back a flood of memories.

"When stuff like that came out, it starts all over again because now you don't know where to look," said Lugo. "If he don't turn himself in, it will probably be a cold case."

Houston's Police Chief is determined to not let that happen.

"Many cases are not made on DNA evidence it's people, that allow their conscience to be their guide," said Chief Acevedo.

Back at the shop, they've given all the footage they can, now they hope others will follow.

"Know that we're here for you and if you ever need anything, just know that this community has come together and we're here to help them," said Ramirez, speaking to the Flores family.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers. There's a $5,000 dollar reward.



