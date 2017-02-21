Activists drape 'Refugees Welcome' banner on Statue of Liberty

The Statue of Liberty on Liberty Island, September 27, 2016, in New York. / AFP / Bryan R. Smith (Photo: BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP/Getty Images)

Activist scaled the Statue of Liberty and unfurled a red and white "Refugees Welcome" banner on Tuesday, just hours after the Department of Homeland Security unveiled its sweeping plan to deport undocumented immigrants across the U.S.

The banner, which measured 3 feet by 20 feet in length, was unrolled and dangled from the statue's observation deck, the National Park Service said.

The sign was removed more than an hour later after it surfaced, the Associated Press reported, but not before images spread like wildfire on social media:

A giant ‘Refugees Welcome’ sign was unfurled on the Statue of Liberty today https://t.co/4H0MRIz8pX pic.twitter.com/TUdLAMzcMr — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 21, 2017

Resist! Activists in New York put a giant #RefugeesWelcome banner across the Statue of Liberty today. https://t.co/ToQQzdSbhH pic.twitter.com/nonpFYhD5w — Women's March (@womensmarch) February 21, 2017

Activist scaled the Statue of Liberty and unfurled a red and white "Refugees Welcome" banner on Tuesday, just hours after the Department of Homeland Security unveiled its sweeping plan to deport undocumented immigrants across the U.S.

The banner, which measured 3 feet by 20 feet in length, was unrolled and dangled from the statue's observation deck, the National Park Service said.

The sign was removed more than an hour later after it surfaced, the Associated Press reported, but not before images spread like wildfire on social media:

Alt Lady Liberty posted several images of the banner on its Twitter account, with one caption reading: "The message of the Statue of Liberty is unmistakable."

We must heed the words of Lady Liberty:#RefugeesWelcome pic.twitter.com/me5TgDWgQc — Alt Lady Liberty (@AltStatLiberty) February 21, 2017

The message of the Statue of Liberty is unmistakable.



This banner ought to make it clear 2 @realDonaldTrump #RefugeesWelcome#NoBanNoWall pic.twitter.com/ZSpg4uB9Qg — Alt Lady Liberty (@AltStatLiberty) February 21, 2017

USA TODAY