83-year-old pushes suspect from roof after hours-long standoff

In Los Angeles, a man had been jumping from house to house. Deputies wanted to wait him out, but that's when an 83-year-old homeowner climbed up a ladder and defended his castle. (Sept. 13, 2017)

KXTV 4:58 AM. CDT September 14, 2017

