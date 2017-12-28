7 horses euthanized after herpes outbreak at equestrian center

FILE PHOTO

Seven horses have been euthanized after contracting an equine form of herpes at Gold Creek Equestrian Center in Woodinville.

The equestrian center is currently under a quarantine and is likely to be under quarantine for the foreseeable future, the center said in a Facebook post late Wednesday night.

“No horses are allowed in or out, and only horse owners are allowed on the premises,” the center said in the post. A previous post asked that no one visit unless they “have the approval from Gold Creek ownership.”

The virus, known as EHV-1, affects the central nervous system and there is no vaccine or cure, but some horses who contract the virus do recover.

State veterinarians have not found the source of the virus and are unsure how the virus infected the animals at Gold Creek.

As of Wednesday, the center said at least two horses were showing neurological symptoms, and another horse had an elevated temperature but no neurological symptoms.

The virus is contagious and spreads by direct horse-to-horse contact. Humans cannot contract the virus.

“We continue full biocontainment procedures with equipment sterilization between stalls, boot washes, no horse-to-horse contact, and full person/clothes/vehicle decontamination upon leaving the premises,” the center said on Facebook.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with the veterinary care and medication cost for the horse owners. So far over $15,000 has been raised. Click here to donate.

“Our focus continues to be on the well-being of all of the horses at Gold Creek, as well as ensuring that this virus does not spread outside of our facility,” the group said.

Gold Creek is providing all of the data they collect to the Washington State Department of Agriculture veterinarians.

