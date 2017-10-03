5 Things to Know: Woodlands mom hid under stage for cover in Las Vegas shooting

WOODLANDS MOM HID UNDER STAGE FOR COVER IN LAS VEGAS SHOOTING

One minute Marlena Hedine and her girlfriends are enjoying Jason Aldean, the next they're ducking gunfire. "You just don't ever prepare for anything like that," said this mother of two from The Woodlands. Tap here to read more.

JIMMY KIMMEL BREAKS DOWN IN TEARS OVER LAS VEGAS SHOOTING

With a nation in mourning, late-night hosts grappled with how to address the worst mass shooting in U.S. history Monday night. Jimmy Kimmel's eyes welled up and his voice shook as he recounted the violence in his childhood hometown. Tap here to read more.

IOS 11 KILLED MY BATTERY LIFE. HERE'S HOW I FINALLY REVIVED IT AND YOU CAN, TOO

An hour after upgrading to iOS 11, my iPhone 7 Plus phone was at 30%. It was 11 a.m. and I had barely used it. An hour later, another update came out: 11.0.1. I updated again, so then it made it until about noon. Tap here to read more.

THE EQUIFAX BREACH JUST GOT WORSE: WHAT TO DO IF YOU WERE HIT

Equifax on Monday said another 2.5 million American consumers may have had their personal information stolen in the cyber attack it first disclosed on Sept. 7. That brings the total up to 145.5 million consumers potentially affected by the largest breach ever at a credit-reporting company. Tap here to read more.

4 TAKEAWAYS FROM TEXANS' AWESOME VICTORY OVER TITANS

The Texans undoubtedly will be buoyed by such a dismissive dismantling of a divisional rival and take huge confidence forward. Here are four quick takeaways from the awesome victory. Tap here to read more.

