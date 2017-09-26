5 Things to Know: Widow of 'American Sniper' Chris Kyle tells NFL players to 'get off their knees'

WIDOW OF 'AMERICAN SNIPER' CHRIS KYLE TELLS NFL PLAYERS TO 'GET OFF THEIR KNEES'

Taya Kyle, the widow of "American Sniper" Chris Kyle, condemned the NFL for its "desire to focus on division and anger" in an open letter posted on her official Facebook page Tuesday. In the post, she describes her frustration with an organization she once saw as a unifying force, urging players to "get off [their] knees" and "work on building bridges." Tap here to read more.

KINGWOOD WOMAN DIES OF FLESH-EATING BACTERIA AFTER HARVEY

The Kingwood community is mourning the loss of yet another victim of Hurricane Harvey. Autopsy results confirm the life of Nancy Reed, 77, as taken by necrotizing faciitis, more commonly known as flesh-eating bacteria. Tap here to read more.

ASTROS ROUT RANGERS 14-3, CLINCH NO WORSE THAN AL NO. 2 SEED

Carlos Correa, Brian McCann and Cameron Maybin had three RBIs each and Dallas Keuchel allowed one earned run and five hits in six innings as the Houston Astros routed the Texas Rangers 14-3 on Tuesday night to clinch no worse than the second-best record in the American League. Tap here to read more.

TEXAS VS. TEXAS A&M RIVALRY GAME COULD BE REVIVED PENDING STUDENT VOTE

It's been nearly six years since the last time the Longhorn football team took on the Aggies, but pending a new referendum coming to UT students, that may soon change. Tap here to read more.

APPLE IOS 11 BATTERY AND OUTLOOK PROBLEMS: HOW TO FIX THEM

Apple’s latest edition of its iOS operating system isn’t hurting for users. According to statistics from the mobile-analytics firm Mixpanel, a week after its release, iOS 11 was already running on 24% of iOS devices. Tap here to read more.

