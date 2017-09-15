5 Things to Know: What a hurricane strike could mean for Houston snow chances this winter

BLOG: WHAT A HURRICANE STRIKE COULD MEAN FOR HOUSTON SNOW CHANCES THIS WINTER

So there's an old adage here in Houston that if we get hit by a hurricane it will likely snow the following winter. Using that line of thinking, we could potentially be in for our first accumulating snowfall in Houston in seven years. Except we really didn't get hit by the hurricane. We sort of got sideswiped. These are minor details.

