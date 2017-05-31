5 things to know Wednesday: Today is the last day to protest your 2017 property tax

HOUSTON -- Here are five of this morning's top headlines along with your weather forecast from KHOU 11 News:

Reminder: Today is the last day to protest your 2017 property tax

Reminder! May 31 or 30 days after you received your home's appraised value is the last day to appeal your property tax value for 2017. Tap here to read more and find the website for your county.

1 wounded in shootout in grocery store parking lot

At least one person was hurt when gunfire rang out in a grocery store parking lot in northwest Harris County overnight. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Kroger on Highway 6 at West Road at about midnight Tuesday. Tap here to watch the report.

Local man in photo with toddler on motorcycle arrested on outstanding warrant

A photo of a man carrying a toddler on a motorcycle is causing an uproar on social media. The little boy wasn’t wearing a helmet. Tap here to read more.

Trump hands out his number, urges leaders to call him

President Donald Trump has been handing out his cellphone number to world leaders and urging them to call him directly, an unusual invitation that breaks diplomatic protocol and is raising concerns about the security and secrecy of the U.S. commander in chief’s communications. Tap here to read more.

AP: Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn agrees to provide some documents

Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn will provide documents to the Senate intelligence committee as part of its probe into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election, The Associated Press has learned. Tap here to read more.

HOUSTON'S WEATHER: Warm and muggy today; increasing rain chance Thurs & Fri

