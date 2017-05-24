5 things to know Wednesday: Half of Sealy still without power after likely tornado

A possible tornado caused a lot of damage and major power outages late Tuesday in Sealy, according to the police department there.

HOUSTON -- Here are five of this morning's top headlines along with your weather forecast from KHOU 11 News:

Half of Sealy still without power after storms

Crews have been working around the clock after severe weather pushed through the Sealy area late Tuesday, knocking over vehicles and knocking out power. Tap here for the latest photos & video.

President Trump meets with Pope Francis at Vatican

President Trump met with Pope Francis for the first time at the Vatican on Wednesday, as he continued his tour of homelands of followers of Islam, Judaism and Christianity. Tap here to read more.

Galveston cracks down on sidewalk blockers

The city marshal’s office in Galveston says they are cracking down on drivers parking their cars and clogging sidewalks, even on lots where traditional sidewalks don’t exist. That is a puzzling problem for some. Tap here to read more.

VERIFY: Does apple cider vinegar help you lose weight?

If you have been on social media recently, you probably have seen posts claiming apple cider vinegar will help you lose weight. But is it true? Tap here for our report.

Mom posts warning about sunscreen sprays after baby is burned

A mother posted a warning about sunscreen sprays after her daughter suffered third-degree burns. It’s a product many people use when outside, but Rebecca Cannon said the spray burned her daughter. She is now warning other parents to be careful. Tap here for the warning.

=====

HOUSTON'S WEATHER: Nice, sunny Wednesday- slightly cooler

© 2017 KHOU-TV