5 things to know Wednesday: Half of Sealy still without power after likely tornado

Half of Sealy still without power after storms
Crews have been working around the clock after severe weather pushed through the Sealy area late Tuesday, knocking over vehicles and knocking out power. Tap here for the latest photos & video.
President Trump meets with Pope Francis at Vatican
President Trump met with Pope Francis for the first time at the Vatican on Wednesday, as he continued his tour of homelands of followers of Islam, Judaism and Christianity. Tap here to read more.
Galveston cracks down on sidewalk blockers
VERIFY: Does apple cider vinegar help you lose weight?
If you have been on social media recently, you probably have seen posts claiming apple cider vinegar will help you lose weight. But is it true? Tap here for our report.
Mom posts warning about sunscreen sprays after baby is burned
HOUSTON'S WEATHER: Nice, sunny Wednesday- slightly cooler
