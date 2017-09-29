5 Things to Know: Vote in our morning poll on anthem protests in high school

SHOULD SCHOOLS GIVE STUDENTS THE CHOICE NOT TO PARTICIPATE IN THE ANTHEM?

That is our question for KHOU 11 This Morning’s poll. Tap here to cast your vote.

JOIN THE CONVERSATION: Tap here to comment on our Facebook Live.

LOCAL NFL MOM BACKS NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS

There was a show of unity on Thursday Night Football. The Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers locked arms during the national anthem. Houston native Martellus Bennett suited up for Green Bay as one of its tight ends. He and his brother Michael, who plays for Seattle, have been outspoken in the debate over anthem protests. Tap here to read more.

KHOU 11 NEWS INVITES YOU TO TALK ABOUT PUERTO RICO

KHOU understands what families, loved ones and people who care deeply about Puerto Rico might be going through. Do you have a story to share? We want to hear from you. Join our Sonia Gutierrez for a live conversation on the KHOU 11 Facebook page to talk about families, realities and resources.

JOIN THE CONVERSATION: Tap here for Sonia's Facebook Live.

OFF-DUTY DEPUTY CONSTABLE STRUCK BY HIT-AND-RUN DRIVER

Investigators say a deputy constable was struck by at least one hit-and-run driver after the constable got out of his wrecked car on the Eastex Freeway. The incident happened overnight in the southbound lanes near Hopper. Tap here to read more.

WHY SOME DEBRIS IS MOVED FASTER THAN OTHERS

Piles of debris still line streets across Houston one month after Harvey. The City of Houston's Solid Waste Management Department is working around the clock, but it could take until the end of October before everyone gets the first of three passes for debris pickup. Tap here to read more.

© 2017 KHOU-TV