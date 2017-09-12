5 Things to Know: View Harvey's impact on your neighborhood with online tool

VIEW HARVEY'S IMPACT ON YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD WITH ONLINE TOOL

The United Services Automobile Association launched an online tool that lets you look up Hurricane Harvey’s impact on any neighborhood.

3 TEXAS BUSINESSES SUED FOR ALLEGED PRICE GOUGING DURING HARVEY

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Tuesday lawsuits against three businesses for alleged price gouging during Hurricane Harvey.

15 TEXANS EITHER LIMITED OR OUT OF MONDAY'S PRACTICE WITH INJURIES

The disheartening 29-7 loss to Jacksonville in Week 1 took a major physical toll on the Houston Texans.

NEW TEXAS LAW: HEAD LICE OUTBREAKS MUST BE REPORTED TO PARENTS

A new state law now requires parents to be notified if their child or a child in class with their child has head lice within a certain period of time.

APPLE WATCH SERIES 3 TO INCLUDE CELL SERVICE

Apple is expected to unveil a slew of new products on Tuesday during the first-ever event at the company's new Steve Jobs Theater.

© 2017 KHOU-TV