5 Things to Know: Verify - Are NFL football players required to stand for the National Anthem?

VERIFY: ARE NFL FOOTBALL PLAYERS REQUIRED TO STAND FOR THE NATIONAL ANTHEM?

Across the web, people are sharing a so-called “rule” pertaining to the National Anthem and whether or not NFL players are required to attend. Tap here to read more.

HARVEY VICTIMS' HOME RECEIVED 7 FEET OF WATER, BUT THEY WERE DENIED ASSISTANCE FROM RED CROSS

Many Hurricane Harvey flood victims reached out to KHOU 11 saying they were denied financial assistance by the American Red Cross. One local family, who received 7 feet of water inside their home during the storm, is trying to understand why. Tap here to read more.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ANNOUNCES NEW TRAVEL BAN

Citizens of eight countries will face new restrictions on entry to the U.S. under a proclamation signed by President Donald Trump on Sunday. Tap here to read more.

TEXANS OWNER, BOB MCNAIR, CALLS TRUMP'S COMMENTS 'DIVISIVE AND COUNTERPRODUCTIVE'

The owner of the Houston Texans called President Donald Trump's comments surrounding NFL players who kneel during the National Anthem "divisive and counterproductive" on Sunday. Tap here to read more.

J.J. WATT: 'I DON'T CARE HOW YOU LOSE, IT SUCKS'

J.J. Watt wants nothing to do with a moral victory or participation ribbon in the wake of the Houston Texans’ 36-33 loss in New England in Week 3. The close-but-no-cigar effort definitely frustrated Houston’s standout defensive end. Tap here to read more.

© 2017 KHOU-TV