5 Things to Know: US to end policy that let legal pot flourish, report says

A budtender displays cannabis at the Higher Path medical marijuana dispensary in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles, California, December 27, 2017. (Photo: ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

REPORT: US TO END POLICY THAT LET LEGAL POT FLOURISH

Federal prosecutors in states where pot is legal will decide how aggressively to enforce federal marijuana law. Tap here to read more.

MAGNITUDE 4.4 EARTHQUAKE SHAKES SAN FRANCISCO AREA

An earthquake struck the San Francisco early Thursday. The magnitude 4.4 quake hit 1.9 miles from Berkeley, the United States Geological Survey said. Tap here to read more.

POLICE: 2 MEN AIR LIFTED AFTER BEING SHOT AT RICHMOND APARTMENTS

A man is in critical condition Thursday morning after being air-lifted from what appears to be a random shooting overnight. Tap here to read more.

SOUTHWEST USES TAX SAVINGS TO GIVE EMPLOYEES BONUSES, DONATE $5M TO CHARITY

Southwest Airlines is using the extra cash it got with the passage of the Republican tax reform bill and giving it back to employees and their communities. Tap here to read more.

WHATABURGER BILLBOARD BEHIND IN-N-OUT CAUSES SOCIAL MEDIA STIR

A billboard advertising Texas fast-food chain Whataburger in San Marcos has a location too convenient to be a coincidence--right next to the city's In-N-Out location. Tap here to read more.

© 2018 KHOU-TV