5 things to know Tuesday: Witnesses help push car off homeless man after crash in downtown

A group of good Samaritans worked together to help save a homeless man who was one of several people hurt in a crash in downtown. (Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON -- Here are five of this morning's top headlines along with your weather forecast from KHOU 11 News:

Witnesses help push car off homeless man after crash in downtown

A group of good Samaritans worked together to help save a homeless man who was one of several people hurt in a crash in downtown. The crash happened on Pierce at Fannin at about 11:30 p.m. Monday. Tap here to watch the report.

The Texas Legislature just ended its session - Here's what to expect next

The Texas Legislature ended its 85th regular session Monday, having passed hundreds of bills but leaving several high-profile issues unresolved.While both chambers successfully passed a two-year $217 blllion budget — the only item the Legislature is required to pass — other controversial items, such as a "bathroom bill" to regulate which restrooms transgender Texans can use, didn’t make it to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk, prompting speculation that a special session is inevitable. Tap here to read more.

Manuel Antonio Noriega dies at 83, reports say

A source close to the family of Manuel Noriega says the former Panamanian dictator has died at age 83. The source was not authorized to be quoted by name. Tap here to read more.

VERIFY: Is tilapia bad for you?

A post making its rounds on Facebook is saying a lot of bad things about tilapia, but are the claims true? The post makes three big claims: Tilapia can't be found in the wild, but only in fish farms. That it is worse for you than bacon or hamburgers. It contains dioxin, a cancer causing chemical. Tap here for the VERIFY report.

White House communications director Mike Dubke resigns

White House communications director Mike Dubke confirmed his resignation Monday. He declined to comment further. The resignation was first reported by Axios which said Dubke, who has been in the role for three months, handed in his resignation on May 18. Tap here to read more.

=====

HOUSTON'S WEATHER: Scattered rain chance persists

© 2017 KHOU-TV