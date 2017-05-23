5 things to know Tuesday: Manchester death toll reaches 22; ISIS claims responsibility

Police escort members of the public from the Manchester Arena on May 23, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo: Christopher Furlong)

HOUSTON -- Here are five of this morning's top headlines along with your weather forecast from KHOU 11 News:

WATCH LIVE: CBS News coverage on deadly attack in Manchester

Tap here to watch ongoing live TV coverage online via CBSN.

Manchester death toll reaches 22; ISIS claims responsibility

Greater Manchester Police say they have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the apparent suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in the city, and the Islamic State group says one of its members carried out the attack. Tap here to read more.

Videos capture sound of explosion at Manchester Arena

Watch two different witness videos of the event. Tap here.

HPD: 5 arrested, another wounded in possible drug-related shooting

Investigators are still working to piece together what happened after a shooting left one man wounded and led to the arrests of five suspects in northwest Houston overnight. Tap here to read more.

VERIFY: Is it legal to use hazard lights while driving?

Just before storms rolled through the Houston area on Monday, KHOU viewer Charles Davidson emailed in with a question. “I was always taught hazard lights were for when you were broke down on the side of the road,” he wrote. “Could you verify with DPS the proper use of vehicle hazard lights?” Tap here to read more.

=====

HOUSTON'S WEATHER: Showers possibly Tuesday afternoon

© 2017 KHOU-TV