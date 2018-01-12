5 Things to Know: Trump says profanity 'not the language used'

US President Donald Trump speaks before a luncheon with US and African leaders at the Palace Hotel during the 72nd United Nations General Assembly on September 20, 2017 in New York. (Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

Trump: Profanity 'not the language used' when describing African countries, Haiti

In bluntly vulgar language, President Donald Trump questioned Thursday why the U.S. would accept more immigrants from Haiti and "shithole countries" in Africa rather than places like Norway, as he rejected a bipartisan immigration deal, according to people briefed on the extraordinary Oval Office conversation. Trump on Friday denied using that language. Tap here to read more.

Countries insulted by Trump, United Nations respond to Trump's crass comments

President Trump reportedly lashed out at immigrants Thursday, questioning in talks with lawmakers why the United States would accept more immigrants from Haiti and "shithole countries" in Africa rather than places like Norway. The Washington Post first reported his comments. On Friday, Trump appeared to deny making the comments, saying "that "tough" language was used, but not that specific combination. The "shithole countries," and others, still lashed back. Tap here to read more.

One Texas school has closed for a 'flu day' on Friday

The flu has been particularly bad this year as the sickness spreads across Texas and has even claimed the lives of many people across the country. Tap here to read more.

Doctor looks at the germiest areas in the workplace

One of the places you are most likely to contract the flu is at work. And a Baylor Scott & White doctor recommends precautions become part of your daily routine. Tap here to read more.

Police: White nationalist on the run after shooting Tennessee cop

Knoxville Police are searching for the suspect officials say shot an officer in front of a Target store in North Knoxville on Thursday night. Tap here to read more.

