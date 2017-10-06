5 Things to Know: Trump offers broad leeway to employers to drop birth control coverage

US President Donald Trump speaks during rally for Alabama state Republican Senator Luther Strange at the Von Braun Civic Center September 22, 2017 in Huntsville, Alabama. (Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

TRUMP OFFERS LEEWAY TO EMPLOYERS TO DROP BIRTH CONTROL COVERAGE

The Trump administration is expanding the religious exemption for employers that don't want to provide insurance coverage for certain birth control methods because they have moral objections under rules announced Friday. The Affordable Care Act required all employers to cover birth control for their workers without any co-payment, but the provision has been embroiled in lawsuits ever since. Tap here to read more.

TROPICAL STORM NATE TO ENTER THE GULF THIS WEEKEND

Tropical Storm Nate drenched Central America with heavy rain Thursday, killing 22 people as it tracks toward a likely U.S. landfall this weekend as a hurricane. Thanks to a high pressure system, it will not be a problem for us in Texas, but our friends in Louisiana - especially New Orleans - are monitoring it closely. Tap here to track the storm.

HUNDREDS LINE UP AS DEADLINE ARRIVES FOR FOOD ASSISTANCE AFTER HARVEY

The D-SNAP program shut down its four application centers in Harris County Thursday night, but Friday they opened a bigger application center at the George R. Brown Convention Center for one day only. Texas Health and Human Services runs the statewide program, which offers disaster victims two months’ worth of food assistance benefits. Tap here to read more.

STATE DEPARTMENT NUMBERS MINIMIZE TOURIST DEATHS TIED TO BLACKOUTS AT MEXICO RESORTS

The U.S State Department updated its data this week on the number of U.S. citizens who died in Mexico of unnatural causes during the first half of the year. Not included in the list? Abbey Conner, 20, a UW-Whitewater student who was pulled lifeless out of a pool under mysterious circumstances just hours after arriving with her family at a Playa del Carmen resort in January. Tap here for the full story.

CY-FAIR STUDENT SAYS SHE WAS SUSPENDED FOR SITTING DURING PLEDGE

A Cy-Fair ISD senior is no longer sure when she’ll be able to graduate after she says she was kicked out of school on Monday for not standing for the Pledge of Allegiance. On Thursday, she still wasn't allowed to go back on campus. It’s something she says she’s done for years, but it was never a problem until now. Tap here for the full story.

